Watch: Jasprit Bumrah ‘traps’ Bangladesh openers to bowl him out; Indian cricket fans say, ‘never a good idea to…’

Jasprit Bumrah left Shadman Islam stunned with a delivery that the Bangladesh expected to swing away from him. With 3 slip fielders lurking behind, the Bangladesh batter must have expected that Bumrah would swing the ball away from him.

In fact, all his previous deliveries bowled over the wicket were out-swingers. Then, Bumrah bowled around the wicket. It was the final delivery of Bumrah. Shadman decided to leave it alone.

But, this time, it was an in-swinger. The Bangladeshi opener was castled while the visitors were 2/1 by the end of the first over.

s On Day 2 of the first Test, Bumrah had Bangladesh in serious trouble, leaving them at 112-8 by tea. Bangladesh, chasing India’s score of 376, were far behind and eventually bowled out for 149, failing to cross the follow-on market. India, however, decided to bat again even though Rohit Sharma had the option to ask Bangladesh to bat.

India’s bowlers made a strong start, reducing Bangladesh to 40-5 early in the second session. Akash Deep made an impact, taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries just before lunch.

After Bumrah dismissed Shadman, Akash Deep dismissed Zakir Hasan for 3 and Mominul Haque for 0 on consecutive balls. Mushfiqur Rahim avoided the hat-trick but was soon dismissed by Bumrah for 8 runs, further strengthening India’s hold. Bumrah secured his third wicket before the tea break.

Earlier, India set a strong total thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's 113 and his 199-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed a half-century, building a partnership with Rishabh Pant after the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli.

Indian cricket fans have reacted to the menacing delivery. One said, “He is fire” while another called him “GOAT”. “What a delivery,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter) whereas another commented, “It's never a good idea to leave Bumrah.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record Yashasvi Jaiswal made history on Day 1 of the Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai. While India struggled with losing wickets, Jaiswal stayed strong and scored a determined half-century.