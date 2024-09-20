Watch: Jasprit Bumrah ‘traps’ Bangladesh openers to bowl him out; Indian cricket fans say, ‘never a good idea to…’

Jasprit Bumrah stunned Shadman Islam with an in-swinger, leading to Bangladesh's collapse at 149. India, set a strong target of 376, saw significant contributions from Ashwin and Jaiswal, the latter breaking a 147-year-old record by scoring over 750 runs in his first 10 home innings.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated20 Sep 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah traps Bangladesh openers to bowl him out; netizens say, ‘never a good idea to…’ (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah traps Bangladesh openers to bowl him out; netizens say, ‘never a good idea to…’ (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Jasprit Bumrah left Shadman Islam stunned with a delivery that the Bangladesh expected to swing away from him. With 3 slip fielders lurking behind, the Bangladesh batter must have expected that Bumrah would swing the ball away from him.

In fact, all his previous deliveries bowled over the wicket were out-swingers. Then, Bumrah bowled around the wicket. It was the final delivery of Bumrah. Shadman decided to leave it alone.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah enters elite club in cricket, achieves milestone in Chennai

But, this time, it was an in-swinger. The Bangladeshi opener was castled while the visitors were 2/1 by the end of the first over.

s On Day 2 of the first Test, Bumrah had Bangladesh in serious trouble, leaving them at 112-8 by tea. Bangladesh, chasing India’s score of 376, were far behind and eventually bowled out for 149, failing to cross the follow-on market. India, however, decided to bat again even though Rohit Sharma had the option to ask Bangladesh to bat.

Also Read | Can Virat Kohli beat his own record? Check India-Bangladesh head-to-head stats

India’s bowlers made a strong start, reducing Bangladesh to 40-5 early in the second session. Akash Deep made an impact, taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries just before lunch.

After Bumrah dismissed Shadman, Akash Deep dismissed Zakir Hasan for 3 and Mominul Haque for 0 on consecutive balls. Mushfiqur Rahim avoided the hat-trick but was soon dismissed by Bumrah for 8 runs, further strengthening India’s hold. Bumrah secured his third wicket before the tea break.

Earlier, India set a strong total thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's 113 and his 199-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed a half-century, building a partnership with Rishabh Pant after the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli.

Also Read | Kohli, Bumrah return to nets; face each other ahead of Bangladesh Test series

Indian cricket fans have reacted to the menacing delivery. One said, “He is fire” while another called him “GOAT”. “What a delivery,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter) whereas another commented, “It's never a good idea to leave Bumrah.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record

Yashasvi Jaiswal made history on Day 1 of the Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai. While India struggled with losing wickets, Jaiswal stayed strong and scored a determined half-century.

With this achievement, Jaiswal became the first cricketer in the 147-year history of Test cricket to score over 750 runs in his first 10 innings at home. He broke the record set by West Indies' George Headley, who scored 747 runs in 1935.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 04:41 PM IST
