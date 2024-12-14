Indian pacers had limited luck before rain washed out play on day one of the third Border Gavaskar Trophy match in Brisbane today. While Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep didn't trouble the Australian batsmen, even India's pace spearhead and widely regarded as the world's best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, found it difficult to bowl on the Gabba pitch. The 31-year-old tried a few tricks to get some help from the pitch but to no avail, leading to some frustration that was captured on camera.

WATCH Video: Jasprit Bumrah frustrated by Gabba pitch The incident occurred in the fifth over of the match when, after bowling the first ball, Bumrah appeared to be telling Shubman Gill that the ball was a little fuller to get some swing. 3 balls later, Bumrah seemed to have tried everything in his arsenal without getting any help from the wicket and frustratedly said, "Nahi ho raha swing, kahin bhi kar".

India vs Australia Day 1 washed off due to rain: While there was rain forecast for Day 1 of Brisbane Test, the match started on time with no sign rain. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The batting pair of Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khwaja opened the innings for Australia while Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah had the new ball for India. However, the match was disrupted with rain during the sixth over, only to be resumed soon afterwards.

However, rain once again halted play during the 14th over and the match could not be continued from there, leading to umpires calling off the day's play.