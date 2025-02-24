Watch | Kane Williamson’s stunning catch help NZ dismiss Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy at CT 2025

Amid the crucial Group A match between Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand and Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh underway at Rawalpindi during the ICC Champions Trophy on Monday, veteran New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson took a brilliant catch to dismiss Bangladesh Towhid Hridoy.

After winning the toss, Mitchell Santner welcomed Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh to bat first.

Also Read | India gears up for Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand

With the match underway and Bangladesh batters were settling in to score a big score, New Zealand's star player Kane Williamson took a brilliant catch of Towhid Hridoy, who appeared dangerous at that moment.

Advertisement

In the 21 over, spin-bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell was in action for NZ and he delivered a full ball outside off on the third delivery. Hridoy backs away and then tries to go over cover.

However, he slices it and the ball goes in the air. Williamson at cover spots it, runs back, and took a brilliant catch from over his shoulder, leading to Hridoy's dismissal. Before his wicket, Hridoy played 23 dot balls and was preparing himself for a big knock.

Here's the video of Williamson's brilliant catch:

Advertisement

Following Hridoy's dismissal, Bangladesh was struck at 97/3.

Kane Williamson fails to impress with bat: However, Kane Williamson failed to impress with his batting mettle on Monday against Bangladesh. He was dismissed by Nahid Rana in the third delivery of fourth over.

Williamson was caught by Mustafizur Rahman after scoring just 5 runs in 4 deliveries, which included a boundary.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, CT 2025: Chasing 237 runs against Bangladesh in the Group A match, NZ score 121/3 in 26 overs. They lost Will Young (0), Devon Conway (30) and Kane Williamson (5) early. Currently, Rachin Ravindra (69) and Tom Latham (20) are on crease.

ICC Champions Trophy Group A points table: India currently top the Group A points table with 2 wins from as many matches and a net run rate of 0.647. New Zealand are second with a win over Pakistan in their only match and a net run rate of 1.200. Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Pakistan are yet to record a win in the tournament and sit third and fourth on the Champions Trophy points table.

Advertisement