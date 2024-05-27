Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday to lift the IPL 2024 trophy after a gap of 10 years. Soon after KKR's win, a teary-eyed SRH owner Kavya Maran was seen applauding KKR's performance in the final. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), SRH owner can be seen with tears in her eyes applauding post KKR's win in the IPL 2024 Final. However, mid-way, Maran stops and turns her back to the camera while visibly wiping off tears from her face.

Netizens react to Kavya Maran's sobbing visuals: One SRH fan while vowing revenge for the humiliating loss against KKR on Sunday, wrote, “Iska badla jaroor liya jaayega"

Another user wrote, “SRH has played exceptionally well this season. Trophy coming soon next season."

Hilariously enough, another user requested Pat Cummins to not take revenge against the Indian team at the World Cup for the IPL 2024 final loss. They wrote, “A small request to Pat Commins , bhai iska badla World Cup me mat Lena please"

While Pat Cummins led Australia have had the better of Men in Blue on a few occasions like the ODI World Cup 2023 and World Test Championship final, the Aussie team in the T20 World Cup will be led by Mitchell Marsh and Cummins will only feature as a bowler.

Pat Cummins reacts after loss against KKR: 'Didn't give us anything' SRH skipper Pat Cummins, while talking about the IPL final defeat, gave credit to his Australian teammate Mitchell Starc, but also said that KKR completely outplayed them.

"They bowled fantastically. Old mate Starcy turned up again! Not enough tonight, totally outplayed. You hope you get some boundaries away but they bowled fantastically well…Didn't give us anything, Similar to how they bowled in Ahmedabad. It was a tricky wicket. If we got 160, we felt we would have been in the game," Cummins said

