WATCH | KL Rahul’s ‘this is my territory’ celebration lights up Chinnaswamy after fiery 93 vs RCB

KL Rahul was at the top of his game as he helped Delhi Capitals to their 4th straight win in the IPL 2025. Rahul played a 93-run knock off 53 balls as DC chased down a total of 164 runs with relative ease despite losing a number of top-order wickets.

Advertisement

The winning moment at the Chinnaswamy stadium came on the last delivery of the 18th over when Rahul smashed Yash Dayal for a six over fine leg. After the win, the right-hander was seen in an emotional state as he walked forward on the pitch and placed his bat in the middle while shouting something passionately, which social media users dubbed as "this is my territory".

Soon after the match, Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty also celebrated his victory with an Instagram story. Sharing a picture of Rahul on Instagram, Shetty wrote, ‘This guy! Uff’

KL Rahul on Chinnaswamy wicket: Rahul came to bat when DC were 10 for two in the third over and soon afterwards Abishek Porell also fell, taking the score to 30 for three in just under five overs. But Rahul, first with skipper Axar Patel and later with Tristan Stubbs (38), took his franchise over the winning line on a tricky wicket.

Advertisement

Speaking after the match to broadcasters, Rahul said, "Was a slightly tricky wicket. What helped me was being behind the stumps for 20 overs, just watching how it played. From wicketkeeping I figured that the ball sat in the wicket a little bit but it was consistent throughout - it wasn't two-paced, it was one paced throughout. I knew what my shots are,"

“Just wanted to get off to a good start, be aggressive initially and assess it from there. If I was trying to hit a big six, I knew what pockets to target. Wicketkeeping gave me a feeler for how the other batters played and where were they dismissed. Got lucky with the dropped catch. This is my ground, this is my home. I know this better than anybody else. Enjoyed playing here,” the right handed batter added.