WATCH | KL Rahul’s bizarre dismissal leaves netizens fuming, ‘clears debate for BGT 2024’

After being left out of limited-overs squads, KL Rahul's shaky performance continues in practice matches, raising concerns about his Test position. With Rohit Sharma's possible absence, discussions arise regarding alternative opening options for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Updated9 Nov 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Kl Rahul's dismissal during a practice match in Australia.
Kl Rahul’s dismissal during a practice match in Australia.

Wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul has been a bit of spot this year, after being left out of the T20I and ODI squad even as his position in the Test squad remains dicey. During the recently completed series against New Zealand, Rahul started in the middle order for the 1st match but an underwhelming performance meant he could not find a place in the side for the next two matches.

Rahul who is known for his sound technique was included in the squad for upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024. Meanwhile, the supposed absence of skipper Rohit Sharma during the 1st Test match means that Rahul could have a potential opening at the top of the order for India.

The wicketkeeper batter was also sent ahead of schedule to Australia ahead to play for India A to get a grasp of the conditions down under. However, with scores of 4 and 10 in the second unofficial test between India A and Australia A, Rahul hasn't done much to cement his position in the playing XI.

 

 

In fact, a bizarre dismissal of Rahul during the second innings of the Test match has gone viral on social media which put doubts on Rahul's mindset. While Rahul managed to survive against the pacers in the first phase of the second innings, but he fell while trying to leave a delivery from off spinner Corey Rocchiccioli that went on to hit his pads and then the wickets.

Netizens react to KL Rahul's dismissal:

One user on X, said Rahul's dismissal performance more or less settles the opening pair debate for 1st Test. They wrote, “This should clear the KL Rahul (4 & 10 in the practice game) debate for BGT. If Rohit doesn't play first Test, we can have Gill and Jaiswal open the innings and Jurel & Sarfaraz in the middle. Whoever fails, gets dropped in the next game.”

 

Yet another user suggested the addition of Cheteshwar Pujara in the Test squad, writing, “What happened to him,a player of his class,seems totally confused even after playing over 40 balls. His self confidence seems totally shattered.For the betterment of the team seeing current form of R batsmen,it wud be better to fly Cheteshwar Pujara to Australia.”

Yet another user wrote, “There's no way even KL Rahul fans can defend him”

First Published:9 Nov 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWATCH | KL Rahul’s bizarre dismissal leaves netizens fuming, ‘clears debate for BGT 2024’

