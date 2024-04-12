Lucknow Super Giants' top order struggled to get going against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow today. Delhi Capitals have struggled this season, losing 4 of their 5 matches so far, but the return of Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav to the attack seems to have given the Rishabh Pant-led side a much-needed confidence boost.

Notably, Kuldeep Yadav made a comeback to the Delhi Capitals side after missing the last three matches due to a groin injury. The left-arm wrist spinner showed no signs of being rusty as he kept the pressure on the LSG batsmen, taking the crucial wickets of KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran for just 20 runs.

However, it was the dismissal of Nicholas Pooran in the 8th over of the innings that was the highlight of Kuldeep's brilliant spell today. Coming to the crease after the dismissal of Marcus Stoinis, the Caribbean batsman stepped forward, perhaps in an attempt to defend the delivery from Kuldeep or play it with soft hands for a single, but the left-handed wrist-spinner threw the ball in the air and got it to smash the stumps. In the video shared by the BCCI, Pooran could be seen looking back at his stumps in disbelief as he began the long journey to the dressing room.

However, despite the jolt from Kuldeep Yadav, LSG eventually managed to cross the 160-run mark thanks to a record-breaking 8th wicket partnership between Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan. The duo added 73 runs between them to take LSG from 94/7 at one stage to their final total of 167. Notably, LSG will take solace in the fact that they have never lost a match after scoring 160 runs or more.

Netizens react to Kuldeep Yadav's ‘magical’ delivery:

Reacting to the dismissal by Kuldeep, one user wrote, “Kuldeep Yadav is back to business. Nicholas Pooran had no clue."

Yet another user wrote, “When Kuldeep dismisses you through the gate, you're not just simply out. He makes you look like a fool standing there. It's proper Cinema."

Some other users wondered if Kuldeep would be a part of India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, they wrote, “Really missed Kuldeep Yadav in the last few matches, especially against Mumbai Indians. But now, can't wait to see his magic in the T20 World Cup."

