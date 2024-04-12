WATCH | Kuldeep Yadav's ‘magic’ delivery departs Nicholas Pooran on a golden duck, netizens say ‘he is a magician’
Kuldeep Yadav, the left-handed wrist spinner of Delhi Capitals, showcases excellent form by taking crucial wickets in his comeback match against Lucknow Super Giants, helping his team control the innings during the middle overs.
Lucknow Super Giants' top order struggled to get going against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow today. Delhi Capitals have struggled this season, losing 4 of their 5 matches so far, but the return of Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav to the attack seems to have given the Rishabh Pant-led side a much-needed confidence boost.