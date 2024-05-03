WATCH | Kumar Sangakkara fumes at ‘horrible’ third umpire decision during SRH vs RR clash. Netizens say ‘made no sense’
In the Sunrisers vs Royals match, Third Umpire's 'Not Out' decision on Travis Head's dismissal caused frustration. Despite the controversy, SRH managed to win by just 1 run against RR. The match featured impressive performances from players on both sides.
Technology is crucial to the decision-making process in modern sport. However, despite the use of replays and other umpiring tools, many of the third umpire's decisions have recently come under scrutiny, leading to criticism from players and fans on social media. In the latest iteration of this incident during Thursday's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals match, RR director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara was left fuming when the third umpire ruled against his team.