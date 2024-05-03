In the Sunrisers vs Royals match, Third Umpire's 'Not Out' decision on Travis Head's dismissal caused frustration. Despite the controversy, SRH managed to win by just 1 run against RR. The match featured impressive performances from players on both sides.

Technology is crucial to the decision-making process in modern sport. However, despite the use of replays and other umpiring tools, many of the third umpire's decisions have recently come under scrutiny, leading to criticism from players and fans on social media. In the latest iteration of this incident during Thursday's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals match, RR director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara was left fuming when the third umpire ruled against his team.

The incident occurred in the 15th over of the Hyderabad match when Avesh Khan bowled a wide yorker to Travis Head, which the left-hander missed completely and lost his balance. At the same time, Head moved slightly out of his crease and skipper Sanju Samson took advantage of this to drive the bowl straight at the stumps.

The final decision to dismiss Travis Head, however, had to be made by the third umpire, who looked at several angles before finally pressing the 'not out' button. Interestingly, the camera angles clearly showed that Head's bat was in the air when the ball hit the stumps, prompting a visibly frustrated Kumar Sangakkara to raise the issue with the fourth umpire.

The controversial decision didn't have much of an impact in the end as Avesh Khan cleaned up Travis Head off the very next ball to end the left-hander's innings on 58.

Netizen react to Travis Head ‘Not Out’ decision: Most users on social media vehemently opposed the decision taken by the umpire and some stated that it did matter that a wrong decision was taken by the third umpire.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "It mattered in the end. RR lost the game… Wadaya say"

Another user wrote, “Worst umpiring Please improve umpiring"

Yet another user stated, “Third umpire having a shocker today. Even that wide call in the last over of SRH innings, his explanation made no sense on why it's a wide."

SRH clinch 1 run win against RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 201/3 in their allotted 20 overs on Thursday, thanks to some incredible batting from Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy. In reply, the Royals looked in deep trouble as they lost two quick wickets in Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson for a duck. Later, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag put on a partnership to take RR closer to the total. However, after the wickets of Parag and Jaiswal, the two Caribbean boys Shimron Hetmeyer and Rothman Powell took it upon themselves to take their team to the finish line.

In the end, however, SRH pacer Bhuvnesh Kumar got the better of Powell with the last delivery of the match to turn the game in his side's favour and seal the match by the narrowest of margins.

