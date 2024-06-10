IND vs PAK: Momin Saqib, the 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy, shared multiple videos after Pakistan's loss against India at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Momin Saqib, who had earlier gone viral for his “Maaro Mujhe Maaro" rant, shared multiple videos during the match. In one of the videos, he was seen inconsolable after the loss. He captioned the video: “No words". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another video, he said, “We were this much away from the win. We were prepared for the celebration. We did the dinner booking. We arranged for the party. And, then, we had the game in our hand. They snatched it away. They looted us." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In many videos, Indian cricket fans were seen trying to cheer him up. Other Indian fans asked him to stay hopeful. When one Pakistan fan asked Momin to console him, he said, “Tumhe dilasa nahi, dawai chahiye (You don’t need consolation. You need medicines)."

After the match, the actor and host shared the video that had earlier made him immensely popular on social media.

Other Pakistan fans on social media, however, did not find the loss funny at all. They slammed the team, led by Babar Azam. One of them vowed never to watch cricket again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Well played india, i just hope people in pakistan stop watching this game. As someone who used to watch these guys play test matches too. Im out…ive never been this heartbroken over a pakistan game, they fumbled like no one else ever did," wrote one Pakistan cricket fan.

Pakistan batters should be ‘ashamed’ Some other fans wrote comments like “embarrassment of a team", “Can’t even chase 120, absolute joke", “Pakistan are just f**king embarrassing. They should be relegated to the associate nations" and “(Pakistan) Batters should be ashamed. Naseem is putting them to shame. Disgrace from Imad and Iftikhar". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

