Watch: Mohammed Siraj’s jaw-dropping catch in IND vs BAN 2nd Test leaves Shakib al Hasan in disbelief; Gavaskar reacts

After 3 days of rain playing spoilsport during the ongoing second match of the India vs Bangladesh Test series, the fans were finally treated to some action on day 4 of the match. The Indian bowlers capitalised on their start on day one to put the Bangladesh batsmen on the back foot with some crucial wickets. However, one incident from Day 4 is now going viral on social media as pacer Mohammed Siraj stretched himself to the limit in a remarkable display of athleticism to dismiss Bangladesh batsman Shakib al Hasan.

Mohammed Siraj's stunning catch: The incident occurred in the 56th over of the match when Bangladesh veteran Shakib al Hasan stepped out of his crease to face Ravichandran Ashwin on the leg side, but the left-hander didn't get his timing right and the ball went up in the air. Mohammed Siraj started to run backwards towards the ball and for a second it looked as if the pacer had made a mistake with the placement. But in the end, Siraj stretched back and took a sensational catch that left Shakib in disbelief.

Even former Indian captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar was blown away by Siraj's athleticism and labelled the the effort as ‘amazing’.

The seasoned Bangladeshi batter had to depart for another low score (9) in the series and the visitors were stranded on a total of 170/6. However, Mominul Haque and

Shakib on his retirement from Test cricket: Notably, Shakib al Hasan had recently announced his retirement from Test cricket and is now rumored to soon also announce his exit from longest format of cricket. In a press conference prior to the 2nd Test match, Shakib said, “I have played my last T20 match in T20 World Cup. We have discussed this with the selectors. Looking at the 2026 World Cup, this is the right time for me to move out. Hopefully, BCB will find some great players and we will perform well,”