Watch: MS Dhoni arrives in Ahmedabad amid heavy security; social media reacts, ‘Trophy confirmed’ | India vs New Zealand

Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived in Ahmedabad early on 8 March. India’s World Cup-winning captain was spotted ahead of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Several people around him tried to capture a glimpse of MS Dhoni. Many of them recorded the video on their mobile phones. MSD was surrounded by heavy security upon arrival at Ahmedabad airport.

Indian cricket fans posted mixed reactions as a video of Dhoni’s arrival went viral on social media. Not all of them were happy to see him. But, everyone had different reasons.

“Why this news.. I wanted to be surprised when he would appear on screen during the live telecast. Now, as I got the news, my eyes would be searching for his glimpse during the match,” wrote one of them.

“Interesting… never saw him at so many games before. Did the sponsorships stop, or is he just trying to stay in the limelight?” wondered another fan.

One fan posted, “Why so much unnecessary waste of use if security personnel.... Too much hype these cricketers get.”

“Remember Dhoni's team won the IPL at this venue, so hope Luck will favour him this time too,” commented another fan.

“Trophy confirmed. Thala for a reason,” came from another.

MS Dhoni at Wankhede MS Dhoni was seen in the stands at Wankhede Stadium on 5 March during India’s T20 World Cup semi-final against England. His presence quickly caught the attention of fans and cameras.

A warm hug between Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who attended as the tournament’s brand ambassador, became viral on social media. Another moment that fans loved showed Dhoni calmly telling his wife, Sakshi, to sit after she celebrated too early, thinking a wicket had fallen.

Dhoni’s visit was also special because Wankhede is the same ground where he hit the famous winning 6 in the 2011 ODI World Cup final. He was reportedly in Mumbai for Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding reception earlier that day.

Mahi is known for keeping a low profile after his retirement from international cricket. His appearance in the semi-final was a rare one. Now, he is also set to attend the T20 World Cup 2026 final.