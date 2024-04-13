WATCH | MS Dhoni fan delays daughter's school fees to buy IPL 2024 tickets, says ‘very happy, wanted to see…’
MS Dhoni's fan paid ₹64,000 for black tickets to watch him play at CSK's home ground, delaying his daughters' school fees, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.
MS Dhoni has a huge fan following across the country, but the craze for 'Thala' knows no bounds when the match is played at CSK's home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In yet another demonstration of this loyalty to the yellow team, an MS Dhoni fan said he had paid ₹64,000 for him and his three daughters to watch the 'Thala' live. The man, dressed in a Chennai Super Kings jersey, also admitted that he was yet to pay his daughters' school fees, which soon drew the ire of social media users.