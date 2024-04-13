MS Dhoni has a huge fan following across the country, but the craze for 'Thala' knows no bounds when the match is played at CSK's home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In yet another demonstration of this loyalty to the yellow team, an MS Dhoni fan said he had paid ₹64,000 for him and his three daughters to watch the 'Thala' live. The man, dressed in a Chennai Super Kings jersey, also admitted that he was yet to pay his daughters' school fees, which soon drew the ire of social media users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interaction with Sportwalk Chennai, the man said, "I didn't get the tickets, so I bought them in black. It was a total of ₹64,000. I am yet to pay the school fees. But we wanted to see MS Dhoni just once. My three daughters and I are very happy," the father told Sportwalk Chennai.

"My father has worked very hard to get these tickets. We were very happy when Dhoni came to play," the man's young daughter can be heard saying in the video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their last match and will next face off against the Delhi Capitals on April 14. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led franchise currently sit third on the IPL points table with 3 wins from their 5 matches so far.

Netizens react to CSK Fan delaying his daughter's school fees: Netizens had a mixed reaction to the CSK fan delaying his daughter's school fees while opting to buy ₹64,000 IPL tickets. One users on X (Formerly Twitter) wrote, “I don't have money to pay the School Fees of my children, but spent ₹64,000 to get black tickets to watch Dhoni, says this father. I am at a loss for words to describe this stupidity."

Another user also chimed in on the debate and showed concern over the CSK fan's priorities, writing “Priorities! Dhoni will not help this father's kids, to get education! Wth is this? We stopped going to watch #CSK in #chennai as the ticket prices were high! Ppl shd understand it's all business, if the demand drops prices will automatically come down!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!