New Zealand have become the first team to announce their 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies from June. As expected, Kane Williamson will lead the way at the marquee event, with other notable names including Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell. More than the squad itself, however, the unique way in which the team was announced by two teenagers, Matilda and Agnus, has won hearts on social media.