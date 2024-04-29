New Zealand announces 15-member squad for T20 World Cup with Kane Williamson as captain. Squad includes Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell. Team announcement by teenagers Matilda and Agnus goes viral on social media.

New Zealand have become the first team to announce their 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies from June. As expected, Kane Williamson will lead the way at the marquee event, with other notable names including Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell. More than the squad itself, however, the unique way in which the team was announced by two teenagers, Matilda and Agnus, has won hearts on social media.

The two children came in and introduced themselves, followed by the full T20 World Cup squad announcement and even asked if the media had any questions for them. The squad announcement video was shared by the official Black Caps handle and in the 2 hours since it was posted, it has received almost 2,00,000 views and around 6,000 likes.

Netizens applaud New Zealand's unique approach: Netizens appreciated the efforts taken by the New Zealand cricket boarding in making the squad announcement video 'unique' and 'cute'.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) while commenting on the video wrote, “They just find these amazing techniques to announce their squad👌👌👏👏 Always supporting them after India."

While another user had a suggestion for BCCI, saying “@BCCI , hope to see like this from your side soon not like the old orthodox type 😂🫡"

Yet another user was reminded of how New Zealand had annoucned the squad for ODI World Cup 2023, saying "last time did their wc squad announcement with player's wives. now this. you guys are brilliant"

Kane Williamson to lead New Zealand at T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Squad for T20 World Cup:Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears

As per data shared by ICC, this will Williamson's 4th appearance in T20 World Cup's as a captain and 6th overall. Meanwhile, Tim Southee will be playing in his 7th T20 World Cup and Trent Boult will play his 5th T20 World Cup.

The Black Caps will play their first T20 World Cup encounter against Afghanistan on June 7 followed by clashes against West Indies, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

