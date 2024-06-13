IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match: Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 49 balls) and Shivam Dube (31 off 35 balls) won it for India on a pitch that offered uneven bounce while batters struggled to score.

IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match: A Pakistan fan who claimed to have sold his tractor worth $3,000 to buy tickets for the India vs Pakistan match on June 9 backed Rohit Sharma’s boys on June 12 as the Men in Blue faced the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The man, wearing a Pakistan jersey, had flags of India and Pakistan painted on his face as he spoke to ANI.

Also Read: India vs USA: Why USA was given ‘stop-clock penalty’ at the T20 World Cup match “I sold my $3,000 tractor to watch the IND vs PAK match, which we lost. I was quite disappointed. But, Indians supported me a lot. I got so many encouraging messages that I felt I should support India today," the Pakistan fan told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Even though I sold my $3,000 tractor to watch Babar Azam play, but Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) won my hear today (Aaj Surya ne mera dil jeet lia). He played amazing. Bahot maza aaya (I enjoyed a lot). He was amazing. Tractor ke paise India ne vasool karwa diye (The tractor money was recovered, thanks to India)," he added.

The Pakistan fan spoke to ANI after the India vs Pakistan match as well. He mentioned during the interaction that he had sold his tractor to pay for the ticket. He looked disappointed as he spoke while Indian fans were heard sloganeering, “Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, India Jeetaga (India will win).

Also Read: IND Vs PAK: Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan after T20 World Cup loss IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match On June 12, India and the United States of America faced each other for the first time ever in a cricket encounter. Arshdeep Singh was the star of the Indian bowling attack. His 4/9 in 4 overs helped Rohit Sharma restrict the US team to 110/8 in 20 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘No game awareness’: Wasim Akram lambasts Mohammad Rizwan after IND beat PAK In reply, India did not have an ideal start. Virat Kohli was out for a Golden Duck while Rohit was out for 3 off 6 balls. Rishabh Pant (18 off 20 balls) was out soon as well. Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 49 balls) and Shivam Dube (31 off 35 balls) won it for India on a pitch that offered uneven bounce while batters struggled to score.

