Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed the planning behind getting star Indian batter Virat Kohli's wicket in the Asia Cup 2023 game on Saturday. Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan on Saturday, taking 4 wickets while giving just 35 runs in his 10 overs.

Also Read| Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction to Shaheen Afridi's bowling against Rohit Sharma. Watch In a video posted on X by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Afridi said, “Virat Kohli is a great player, he has scored a lot of runs against Pakistan. His wicket was very important for the team. He is the backbone of the Indian team. Our plan was to bowl in the channel and that helped us get the wicket"

Virat had started the innings with an impressive cover drive but Afridi later with a swinging delivery that got the wicket of the senior player on the score of 4.

Soon afterwards, India was left on a score of 66 runs after losing 4 wickets but the 138 runs partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan helped the Indian side go past the 250 run mark and set a respectable total of 267 runs.

Pakistan, on the other hand, did not get a chance to play a single ball of their innings as the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Both India and Pakistan were awarded a point, allowing the Babar Azam-led side to qualify for the Super Fours stage of the tournament.

Pakistan had earlier defeated Nepal by 238 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 on 30 August to earn the crucial 2 points. Meanwhile, India must play and win their second match against Nepal on 4 September to qualify for the Super Fours.