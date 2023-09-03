comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 3.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 230.6 4.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.7 1.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.2 1.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,574.85 0.18%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Watch| Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi reveals his plan to get Virat Kohli's wicket, says ‘he is the backbone of…’
Back

Watch| Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi reveals his plan to get Virat Kohli's wicket, says ‘he is the backbone of…’

 1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 02:14 PM IST Livemint

Pakistan's star left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi called the unwavering Virat Kohli the backbone of the Indian team and emphasized the importance of his wicket.

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia) (AP)Premium
Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia) (AP)

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed the planning behind getting star Indian batter Virat Kohli's wicket in the Asia Cup 2023 game on Saturday. Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan on Saturday, taking 4 wickets while giving just 35 runs in his 10 overs.

Also Read| Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction to Shaheen Afridi's bowling against Rohit Sharma. Watch

In a video posted on X by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Afridi said, “Virat Kohli is a great player, he has scored a lot of runs against Pakistan. His wicket was very important for the team. He is the backbone of the Indian team. Our plan was to bowl in the channel and that helped us get the wicket"

Virat had started the innings with an impressive cover drive but Afridi later with a swinging delivery that got the wicket of the senior player on the score of 4.

Soon afterwards, India was left on a score of 66 runs after losing 4 wickets but the 138 runs partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan helped the Indian side go past the 250 run mark and set a respectable total of 267 runs.

Also Read| Ishan Kishan matches Virat Kohli, breaks MS Dhoni's record during 82-run knock against arch rivals| Watch Video

Pakistan, on the other hand, did not get a chance to play a single ball of their innings as the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Both India and Pakistan were awarded a point, allowing the Babar Azam-led side to qualify for the Super Fours stage of the tournament.

Pakistan had earlier defeated Nepal by 238 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 on 30 August to earn the crucial 2 points. Meanwhile, India must play and win their second match against Nepal on 4 September to qualify for the Super Fours.

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 02:18 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App