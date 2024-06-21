Australian pacer Pat Cummins creates history with first hat-trick of T20 World Cup 2024, becoming only the second Aussie bowler to achieve this feat after Bret Lee.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins made history by taking the first hat-trick of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Notably, Cummins is only the second Australian bowler after Bret Lee to take a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup match.

The veteran Australian pacer achieved the feat in the Super 8 clash between Bangladesh and Australia on Friday. Cummins' 3 wickets came at a crucial stage in the match and ensured Bangladesh failed to cross the 150-run mark.

Cummins took his first two wickets with the last two deliveries of the 18th over, while his final scalp came with the first ball of the 20th over. Prior to Cummins, the six bowlers to take hat-tricks in T20 World Cups were Bret Lee (2007), Curtis Campher (2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (2021), Kagiso Rabada (2021), Karthik Meiyappan (2022) and Josh Little (2022).

The chain of events began in the 18th over of the match when Mahmudullah (2) tried to pull a shorter delivery from Cummins towards the on-side, but the ball hit the inside of his bat and jumped straight into the stumps. With the next ball, Mahedi Hasan timed his delivery a little too well and it found the hands of Adam Zampa at third man. A well-set Towhid Hridoy (40) became Cummins' final scalp of the match when he attempted to play the lap shot for a boundary, but the ball instead carried to the fielder at fine leg.

Cummins' hat-trick saw Bangladesh restricted to 140 all out despite some crucial knocks from Najmul Hossain Shanto (41) and Hridoy. In reply, openers Travis Head and David Warner gave Australia a blistering start, putting on over 50 runs in the first 6 overs. However, Head was soon dismissed in the 7th over of the innings, followed by Mitchell Marsh a few overs later. At the time of writing, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell were batting and Australia needed less than a run in the remaining 9 overs to clinch victory.

