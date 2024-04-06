Watch: PM Rishi Sunak joins England cricket team for net session, faces balling challenge by James Anderson
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised netizens as he joined the England cricket team for a net session, showcasing his passion for the sport. The video, circulated on X, captured Sunak engaging in conversation with the renowned England pacer James Anderson while also displaying his love for cricket.