British PM Rishi Sunak's surprise appearance during an England cricket team net session delighted fans. Engaging with star player James Anderson, he showcased his love for cricket, hinting at a potential call-up.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised netizens as he joined the England cricket team for a net session, showcasing his passion for the sport. The video, circulated on X, captured Sunak engaging in conversation with the renowned England pacer James Anderson while also displaying his love for cricket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per NDTV, Sunak eagerly faced Anderson, who recently achieved the milestone of 700 Test wickets. In a lighthearted exchange, Sunak jokingly requested Anderson to take it easy on him, to which the bowler responded with a playful "We'll see." Despite the challenge, Sunak confidently confronted Anderson's deliveries, drawing admiration from spectators, including budding academy players.

Reportedly, Sunak expressed his intent to join at the venue while enjoying the training session, stating, "Looks like I'll be hanging around here for the rest of the day. Just let the office know I'll be back later." Amid the camaraderie, Sunak graciously posed for pictures and autographed memorabilia for attendees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing the video on X, Sunak humorously asked the England cricket team, "Am I ready for the call-up?" prompting a response suggesting a few more net sessions might be beneficial before any such consideration.

This event follows Sunak's recent announcement of a £35 million initiative aimed at constructing 16 all-weather domes in cities hosting T20 World Cup matches in 2026 and 2030. Emphasizing the importance of grassroots cricket, Sunak highlighted that these domes would facilitate year-round participation, benefiting over 900,000 young enthusiasts.

"I love cricket, that's no secret. So I'm pleased that today we can support even more young people to get into the game," Sunak stated during his announcement on X, on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The forthcoming years hold significant cricketing events for the United Kingdom, with England and Wales set to host the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup and England, along with Scotland and Ireland, preparing for the men's edition in 2030.

