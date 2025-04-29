Watch | Rahul Dravid rises from wheelchair to celebrate 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s historic IPL century

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history on Monday when he became not only the youngest player to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but also the second-fastest behind Chris Gayle.

The moment was so special that even Rajasthan Royals (RR) coach Rahul Dravid, usually a picture of calm, rose from the wheelchair and clapped proudly for the teenager.

Suryavanshi opened the innings for RR with the home side needing 210 runs from their 20 overs. However, the youngster made a mockery of the chase as RR crossed 160 in the 12th over, and even after Suryavanshi's dismissal, they managed to chase down the total in just 16 overs.

Rahul Dravid cheers for Vaibhav Suryavanshi Suryavanshi's power-hitting did not spare the spinners or the faster bowlers. In fact, the teenager reached his century in style, hitting veteran bowler Rashid Khan for a six down the leg side.

Such was the emotion of the moment that even RR's coach Rahul Dravid, who normally keeps his emotions to himself and jots his thoughts in a diary, stood up from his wheelchair with a proud look in his eyes as he cheered for the young cricketing prodigy.

Dravid even stumbled a little as he clapped for Suryavanshi, but it did not matter in the moment, as the entire Sawai Maan Singh Stadium became part of a story for the textbooks.

RR hand GT a convincing defeat Apart from Suryavanshi, his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (70 off 40 balls) also played an impressive knock at the other end and did not lose his wicket till the end. Meanwhile, RR skipper Riyan Parag also showed glimpses of a return to form, hitting a couple of glorious sixes during his 32-run knock on Monday.

