Watch: Rahul Dravid’s son hits blazing six during Maharaja Trophy, stirs memories of ‘The Wall’

Samit Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid, captured social media attention by hitting a six in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament, drawing comparisons to his legendary father. Despite his efforts, Mysuru Warriors lost the match against Bengaluru Warriors by 4 wickets.

Updated18 Aug 2024, 11:51 AM IST
Samit Dravid playing in Maharaja Trophy
Samit Dravid playing in Maharaja Trophy(Star Sports Kannada)

Former Indian coach Rahul Dravid is once again making waves on social this time due to a recent performance by his son Samit Dravid. The Junior Dravid is currently representing Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament where he hit a shot that caught the eyes of social media users and instantly drew comparisons with his father.

During the match against Bengaluru Blasters on Friday, Dravid managed to score just 7 runs but a smashing six he hit down the ground instantly won him a lot of applause on social media. Despite all the cheering though, Dravid's side could not defend a score of 182 and eventually lost the rain marred game by 4 wickets.

Samit Dravid's career so far:

Samit Dravid was roped in by the Mysore Warriors during the Maharaja Trophy auctions last month for a price of 50,000. Prior to this, the young batter has also been part of the Karanataka U-19 side and played a crucial part in helping Karnataka secure the title in Cooch Behar Trophy.

Netizens laud Samit Dravid:

One user on X while drawing comparisons with Rahul Dravid wrote, “@rahuldravid_ind today Dravid Sir will feel proud for his son. I am sure India will get The Junior Wall very soon.”

"The "determination" of the WALL is seen in the junior Dravid as well." Another user wrote

One user while urging not to put unnecessary pressure on the young player wrote, "Please don't burden him by comparing to his father, let him play his own game"

Dravid said to replace Kumar Sangakkara:

Meanwhile, senior Dravid has remained relatively free after leading the Men in Blue to a T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year. Under Dravid's tutelage, Indian team went to the won T20 Asia Cup, went to the finals of ODI World Cup 2023 and World Test Championship 2023 while ending the ICC trophy drout after 11 years in June this year.

The Wall of the Indian cricket will reportedly replace Kumar Sangakkara at the helm of Rajasthan Royals in IPL. However, no official announcement by Dravid or the Rajasthan Royals has been made on the matter so far.

