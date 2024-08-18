Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Watch: Rahul Dravid's son hits blazing six during Maharaja Trophy, stirs memories of ‘The Wall’

Watch: Rahul Dravid's son hits blazing six during Maharaja Trophy, stirs memories of ‘The Wall’

Livemint

Samit Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid, captured social media attention by hitting a six in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament, drawing comparisons to his legendary father. Despite his efforts, Mysuru Warriors lost the match against Bengaluru Warriors by 4 wickets.

Samit Dravid playing in Maharaja Trophy

Former Indian coach Rahul Dravid is once again making waves on social this time due to a recent performance by his son Samit Dravid. The Junior Dravid is currently representing Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament where he hit a shot that caught the eyes of social media users and instantly drew comparisons with his father.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

During the match against Bengaluru Blasters on Friday, Dravid managed to score just 7 runs but a smashing six he hit down the ground instantly won him a lot of applause on social media. Despite all the cheering though, Dravid's side could not defend a score of 182 and eventually lost the rain marred game by 4 wickets.

Samit Dravid's career so far:

Samit Dravid was roped in by the Mysore Warriors during the Maharaja Trophy auctions last month for a price of 50,000. Prior to this, the young batter has also been part of the Karanataka U-19 side and played a crucial part in helping Karnataka secure the title in Cooch Behar Trophy.

Netizens laud Samit Dravid:

One user on X while drawing comparisons with Rahul Dravid wrote, “@rahuldravid_ind today Dravid Sir will feel proud for his son. I am sure India will get The Junior Wall very soon."

"The "determination" of the WALL is seen in the junior Dravid as well." Another user wrote

One user while urging not to put unnecessary pressure on the young player wrote, "Please don't burden him by comparing to his father, let him play his own game"

Dravid said to replace Kumar Sangakkara:

Meanwhile, senior Dravid has remained relatively free after leading the Men in Blue to a T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year. Under Dravid's tutelage, Indian team went to the won T20 Asia Cup, went to the finals of ODI World Cup 2023 and World Test Championship 2023 while ending the ICC trophy drout after 11 years in June this year.

The Wall of the Indian cricket will reportedly replace Kumar Sangakkara at the helm of Rajasthan Royals in IPL. However, no official announcement by Dravid or the Rajasthan Royals has been made on the matter so far.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!