Watch: Rajat Patidar ‘gone mad’; RCB stars dance their hearts out after lifting IPL 2025 trophy

On June 3, Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke the curse and ended their 18-year wait to life the IPL trophy for the first time. As the RCB stars returned to the hotel, they were welcomed with Band Baaja Baarat.

RCB shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and captained it, “Entry but make it BOLD.”

Krunal Pandya, who won the Player of the Match in the IPL 2025 final, was also seen shaking legs. So were Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal and even RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik.

Virat Kohli seemed happier watching them dance. However, instead of joining them, he briefly showed his dance skills in the video. Phil Salt was more interested in capturing the moments on his mobile camera.

The one who stole the show was captain Rajat Patidar, who impressed many fans with his moves.

“Rajat is too sweet haha. Deserved it lads! Yay RCB! Champions! Such is the beauty of IPL,10 teams such intense competition, high quality players, 2 months of grinding it's actually such a great feeling to stand on the podium finally!” reacted one RCB fan.

Another wrote, “One player I am so so proud of in this team is the captain, Rajat. What a player!!! He captained so well especially when bowling!! Well done Rajat!! You're an absolute champ.”

“Our skipper has gone mad. They're sooo loveee…” reacted another.

Virat Kohli deserved it Patidar earlier impressed fans when he said after winning the IPL trophy, "Virat Kohli deserved it more than anyone else."

"It is really special for me, for Virat Kohli, and all the fans. Those who have supported us for years all deserve it. It's a great opportunity for me and a great learning for me to captain Kohli, he deserves it more than anyone else," the RCB captain said.

Virat Kohli was all praises for Rajat Patidar as he entered the dressing room.

"Heartbreak Corner no more. What a turnaround. From injury replacement to IPL-winning captain..." Kohli said of Patidar.