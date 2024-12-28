Watch: Ravi Shastri’s eyes well up with tears after Nitish Kumar Reddy’s maiden century in IND vs AUS 4th Test at MCG

Tears rolled down Ravi Shastri's eyes the moment Nitish Kumar Reddy lofted Scott Boland over mid-wicket for a boundary to reach his maiden international hundred against Australia on Day 3 of the fourth Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Coming in when India was six down at 191 on Saturday morning, in reply to Australia's 474, Reddy played the innings of his lifetime, which will be remembered for years to come.

Along with Washington Sundar, Reddy forged a 127-run partnership for the eighth wicket, keeping India in the game. While Sundar was dismissed for 50, Reddy survived several nervy moments to reach his magical three figures—the most defining moment for India in the series—and brought the whole crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to its feet.

Advertisement

Like the entire MCG crowd, the commentary box—consisting of former India cricketers Irfan Pathan, Shastri, and TV presenter Jatin Sapru—also erupted in joy. This moment reflected the significance of Reddy's hundred in the Test match for the visitors, who were on the backfoot on Day 2.

Advertisement

While Pathan and Sapru soaked in Reddy's hundred, Shastri said, “Yeh aankhon mein aansoo wala 100 hai, sirf pitaji ka nahi, mere khyal se pura crowd jo yahan pe hai, sabke aankhon mein aansu honge. (This is a tearful moment, not just for his dad, but I believe everyone in the crowd here will have tears in their eyes).”

Soon after reaching his maiden ton, Reddy went down on one knee, balanced his helmet on top of his bat, and expressed gratitude towards the Indian dugout, which gave him a standing ovation.

Advertisement

India are still 116 runs behind In reply to Australia's total, India is 358/9, with the 21-year-old Reddy batting on an unbeaten 105 off 176 balls and Mohammed Siraj on 2 not out. At stumps, India trailed the hosts by 116 runs.

Thanks to the Reddy-Sundar partnership, India not only avoided the follow-on but also managed to inch closer to the Australian total after starting the day 310 runs in arrears, with their top five batters back in the dressing room.