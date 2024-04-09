IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja, the Player of the Match in the CSK vs KKR match, turned heads with his hilarious prank on Chennai fans. Check out.

IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja was at his bowling best in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match. However, later in the match, his prankster side couldn't resist fooling thousands of Chennai fans.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir in ‘parallel universe’: After Virat Kohli, Kolkata mentor hugs MS Dhoni; netizens react CSK fans know that they are supposed to cheer when middle-order batters get out. Despite how crazy it may sound, there is a reason why the fans make the loudest noise when their batter is dismissed. They anticipate MS Dhoni to come out to bat, even if it is only for a couple of deliveries.

A similar situation occurred in the CSK vs KKR match. When Shivam Dube got out, Chennai were in a comfortable position to win the match. The decibel levels soared as Shivam started walking back to the pavilion. Even the Chennai players knew what the fans were cheering for; they wanted their 'Thala' to come to bat.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma comments on what Mumbai ‘Captain’ Hardik Pandya wants; fans read between the lines Ravindra Jadeja took advantage of this situation and played a prank on the fans. He pretended to come out to bat, fully padded up. Then, with a smile on his face, he abruptly turned around and went back. As he made his way back, he glanced at the CSK dugout. The support staff were already cheering and laughing, apparently realizing Jadeja’s intentions.

The cheer got even louder as Jaddu went back. People started screaming for their “Thala" as MS Dhoni, unperturbed by the applause as ever, came out of the dressing room.

Dhoni let Ruturaj hit the winning runs CSK needed 2 runs to win when Dhoni came to bat. He could have hit the winning runs himself. However, he opted to take a single and allowed skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was batting at the other end with a score of 63 off 57 balls, to hit the winning runs.

Also Read: ‘I am glad this happened,' says KKR captain Shreyas Iyer after Kolkata lose to Chennai Dhoni fans remember a similar incident during the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa. The-then Indian skipper came to bat at the last moment when India were in a comfortable situation to win against the Proteas.

With the Men in Blue needing 1 run to win off 7 balls, Mahi blocked the ball he faced so that Virat Kohli, who was batting at the other end, could hit the winning runs. They exchanged smiles as Kohli hit the winning runs. His 72 off 44 balls helped India by 6 wickets.

