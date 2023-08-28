Watch: Red card in cricket; Kieron Pollard sends off Sunil Narine in CPL 2023 T20 match2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 02:56 PM IST
As the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) implemented the red card system for slow over-rates, Trinbago Knight Riders became the first team to get it while Kieron Pollard sent off Sunil Narine.
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) recently witnessed a groundbreaking moment as the red card system was put into action during the 12th match of the ongoing season. The new system, introduced by the league to counter the issue of slow over-rates, made its debut as Trinbago Knight Riders faced off against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Captain Kieron Pollard quickly signalled for Sunil Narine to leave the field. Narine had already completed his quota of four overs, claiming three wickets for 24 runs.
The incident seemed to inject some unexpected excitement into the game. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' batter Sherfane Rutherford seized the opportunity against Dwayne Bravo, scoring 18 runs in that over. The Patriots set a target of 179 runs.
In the end, Trinbago Knight Riders emerged victorious, thanks to a strong batting performance led by Nicholas Pooran's 61 off 32 balls. Pollard and Andre Russell's contributions ensured their win with 17 balls remaining.
Pollard not happy
Pollard expressed his dissatisfaction with the red card system, labelling it as potentially detrimental to the players' hard work. "To be honest, it will take away the hard work everyone has done," he said. "We are like the pawns and we are going to do what we are told," he said.
"We are going to play as fast as we can. If you are penalised for 30-45 seconds in a tournament like this, it is absolutely ridiculous," he added.