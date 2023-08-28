The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) recently witnessed a groundbreaking moment as the red card system was put into action during the 12th match of the ongoing season. The new system, introduced by the league to counter the issue of slow over-rates, made its debut as Trinbago Knight Riders faced off against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

In an attempt to maintain the pace of the game, the CPL had earlier announced the implementation of a football-inspired red card system, effective from the 2023 season onwards. According to this rule, if the bowling team falls behind the required over-rate by the start of the 20th over, the on-field umpire can issue a red card. This card comes with significant consequences – the team captain has to select a player to be benched for the final six balls of the innings, and the fielding team is limited to having only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle. During the match between Trinbago Knight Riders, owned by Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders, and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, the red card was brought out for the first time. The umpire halted play just before the commencement of the final over and handed the red card to Trinbago Knight Riders.

Captain Kieron Pollard quickly signalled for Sunil Narine to leave the field. Narine had already completed his quota of four overs, claiming three wickets for 24 runs.

The incident seemed to inject some unexpected excitement into the game. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' batter Sherfane Rutherford seized the opportunity against Dwayne Bravo, scoring 18 runs in that over. The Patriots set a target of 179 runs.

In the end, Trinbago Knight Riders emerged victorious, thanks to a strong batting performance led by Nicholas Pooran's 61 off 32 balls. Pollard and Andre Russell's contributions ensured their win with 17 balls remaining.

Pollard not happy

Pollard expressed his dissatisfaction with the red card system, labelling it as potentially detrimental to the players' hard work. "To be honest, it will take away the hard work everyone has done," he said. "We are like the pawns and we are going to do what we are told," he said.

"We are going to play as fast as we can. If you are penalised for 30-45 seconds in a tournament like this, it is absolutely ridiculous," he added.