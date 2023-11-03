Indian cricketers Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel were seen visiting Balaji Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on November 3. Both play for the Indian national cricket team. However, they have been out of the squad due to injuries.

Patel was replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin even after having been named in the preliminary squad for the ICC World Cup 2023. The all-rounder suffered the injury during India's Super 4 match against Bangladesh at the Asia Cup 2023.

Pant was involved in a tragic traffic accident on December 30, 2022, which severely harmed his career. His car crashed against a divider and landed on the other side of the road.

The left-hander batter-wicketkeeper suffered multiple injuries, including a devastating right knee injury that necessitated ligament reconstruction surgery. Pant is making significant progress on the road to rehabilitation as more than 10 months have passed since the accident.

Rishabh Pant's visit to Badrinath

On October 3, Pant offered prayers at the Badrinath temple on Tuesday

He reached the Himalayan temple in a helicopter at 11.30 AM and was welcomed by the members of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, the local youths, cricket lovers and pilgrims. Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar had accompanied Pant, PTI reported.

Media in-charge of the temple committee Harish Gaur said after having darshan of Lord Vishnu, Pant also paid obeisance at other temples located in the Badrinath temple complex. He also took the blessings from the temple's chief priest Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri.

While visiting the temple, a large number of pilgrims jostled to get a glimpse of the cricketer who greeted everyone from a distance.

Pant is a native of Gangolihat in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand but his family now lives in Roorkee.

(With agency inputs)

