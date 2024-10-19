Watch: Rishabh Pant bats despite injury in ‘car accident knee’, smashes 6s and 4s to score 50 in IND vs NZ Test

Rishabh Pant, despite being injured, showed remarkable determination by coming out to bat during the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand. Moreover, he scored a stylish 50 to help India fight back in the cricket match.

Pant had been hit on the right knee while keeping on the second playing day, causing him to leave the field. Dhruv Jurel took over as wicketkeeper for the remainder of New Zealand's first innings.

Pant, who wore one pad on his non-injured knee, limped slightly during his practice session. However, Pant returned for a short throwdown session during the tea break on the third day, raising hopes that he might bat if needed.

Rohit Sharma mentioned earlier that Pant's knee was swollen, and the team was cautious, especially since Pant had only recently recovered from serious knee injuries sustained in a car accident in December 2022. A BCCI statement on the third morning confirmed that the medical team monitored Pant's progress.

Pant's injury occurred in the 37th over of New Zealand's innings when he missed a stumping attempt, and the ball struck his left kneecap.

Despite the injury, Pant came out to bat on Day 4 and scored a half-century, partnering with Sarfaraz Khan to help India mount a fightback.

Rishabh Pant reached his half-century in 55 balls. He is playing at 53 off 56 balls, with 5 fours and 3 sixes.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz is batting at 125 off 154 balls. It was Khan’s maiden Test hundred. Rishabh and Sarfaraz, in their birthday month, have given hope to Indian fans, who were earlier hoping for rain to save the hosts from a humiliating defeat at home.

Bengaluru weather At this moment, the match is suspended due to rain. Initially, there was optimism that the rain would subside and officials would inspect the field for resumption of play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

