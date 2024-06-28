WATCH: Rishabh Pant looks in light mood as India cricket team arrives in Barbados ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 Final
Indian cricket team arrived in Barbados for the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. Players, including Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, were spotted at the airport.
Rishabh Pant looked in a light mood as he smiled and apparently cracked a joke at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) in Barbados. Several players from the Indian cricket team were seen boarding the team bus as they arrived at the airport. India will play against South Africa on June 29 at the Kensington Oval.