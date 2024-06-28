Indian cricket team arrived in Barbados for the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. Players, including Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, were spotted at the airport.

Rishabh Pant looked in a light mood as he smiled and apparently cracked a joke at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) in Barbados. Several players from the Indian cricket team were seen boarding the team bus as they arrived at the airport. India will play against South Africa on June 29 at the Kensington Oval. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel were among the first players captured at the airport in a video shared by ANI. Virat Kohli was the next one to come, followed by Yuzvendra Chahal. Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen walking alone. Roger Binny, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was also seen at the airport.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid looked busy as he moved to the bus and glanced inside. Rishabh Pant came next. He was the only one who was seen without any luggage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pant, donning a Caribbean hat, smiled as he looked at the camera. He apparently cracked a joke with a security guy. Both laughed as Pant swiftly proceeded to board the bus.

A landing failure of a small private aircraft at GAIA earlier caused the South Africa team, their families, commentators, match officials and ICC officials to be stranded at Trinidad airport. The Barbados airport was closed for inspections. The pilots learned about the runway closure in Bridgetown Just before taking off from Trinidad.

"It appeared that the landing gear of the private aircraft did not deploy, but it is currently on the runway at GAIA safely," ESPNcricinfo quoted Sharleen Brown, Corporate Communication Specialist with GAIA, as saying in a statement. The two passengers and the pilot, who were involved in the incident, were unharmed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

T20 World Cup 2024 final On June 29, either South Africa or India will make history when they meet in the final. No team has ever won the T20 World Cup title undefeated. This time, whichever team wins will break that record as both the Proteas and the Men in Blue are undefeated.

Breaking the tradition of hosting finals on Sundays, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has organised it this time on a Saturday.

