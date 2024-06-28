Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  WATCH: Rishabh Pant looks in light mood as India cricket team arrives in Barbados ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 Final

WATCH: Rishabh Pant looks in light mood as India cricket team arrives in Barbados ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Indian cricket team arrived in Barbados for the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. Players, including Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, were spotted at the airport.

BCCI President Roger Binny and former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri with cricketer Rishabh Pant during celebrations of the anniversary of India's victory in 1983 Cricket World Cup. (PTI Photo)

Rishabh Pant looked in a light mood as he smiled and apparently cracked a joke at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) in Barbados. Several players from the Indian cricket team were seen boarding the team bus as they arrived at the airport. India will play against South Africa on June 29 at the Kensington Oval.

Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel were among the first players captured at the airport in a video shared by ANI. Virat Kohli was the next one to come, followed by Yuzvendra Chahal. Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen walking alone. Roger Binny, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was also seen at the airport.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid looked busy as he moved to the bus and glanced inside. Rishabh Pant came next. He was the only one who was seen without any luggage.

Pant, donning a Caribbean hat, smiled as he looked at the camera. He apparently cracked a joke with a security guy. Both laughed as Pant swiftly proceeded to board the bus.

A landing failure of a small private aircraft at GAIA earlier caused the South Africa team, their families, commentators, match officials and ICC officials to be stranded at Trinidad airport. The Barbados airport was closed for inspections. The pilots learned about the runway closure in Bridgetown Just before taking off from Trinidad.

"It appeared that the landing gear of the private aircraft did not deploy, but it is currently on the runway at GAIA safely," ESPNcricinfo quoted Sharleen Brown, Corporate Communication Specialist with GAIA, as saying in a statement. The two passengers and the pilot, who were involved in the incident, were unharmed.

T20 World Cup 2024 final

On June 29, either South Africa or India will make history when they meet in the final. No team has ever won the T20 World Cup title undefeated. This time, whichever team wins will break that record as both the Proteas and the Men in Blue are undefeated.

Breaking the tradition of hosting finals on Sundays, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has organised it this time on a Saturday.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!