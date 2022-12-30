'I am Rishabh Pant': Cricketer, wrapped in blanket, tells rescuer after car crash | Video2 min read . 03:39 PM IST
- Pant, who was driving the car himself, was returning home and 'fell asleep at the wheel', according to Haridwar police.
Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant on 30 December met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee following his car rammed into the road divider. He was seen with a bloodied face moments after car crash.
As per a report by India Today, bus driver Sushil was the first person to reach and react at the accident site. Sushil said that Pant, who was badly injured after the accident, confirmed his identity, saying that he was Rishabh Pant. Following this, Sushil rushed to the vehicle and broke the glass to rescue him.
Here a video of Pant post accident shared on social media.
CCTV footage of Pant's accident:
Providing more details about the accident, Haridwar (Rural) SP SK Singh said, "He was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee."
"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe & has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. His condition remains stable and has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun," the BCCI statement said.
"He will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment. BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh," the BCCI added.
While Delhi & District Cricket Association Officials said that if required Pant will be shifted to Delhi in one or two days.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wished Pant speedy recovery and that the state will extend all possible support to him including the facility of an air ambulance if required.
Apart from CM, teammate Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, Jay Shah and others wished Pant a speedy recovery.
With agency inputs.
