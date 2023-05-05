Watch: Rishabh Pant throws crutches, walks on his own1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 07:47 PM IST
On 5 May too, Pant updated the fans with a major breakthrough in his recovery and was seen walking without support.
India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who met with a deadly accident in December 2022, is slowly recovering from his injuries. After he was discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in January, the cricketer had been consistent in uploading his photos and videos on social media platforms, letting his fans and well wishers update about his recovery process.
