India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who met with a deadly accident in December 2022, is slowly recovering from his injuries. After he was discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in January, the cricketer had been consistent in uploading his photos and videos on social media platforms, letting his fans and well wishers update about his recovery process.

On 5 May too, Pant updated the fans with a major breakthrough in his recovery and was seen walking without support. In the instapost, it was the first time since December, the 25-year-old star was seen walking on his own.

“Happy NO MORE CRUTCHES Day!" Pant captioned the video.

Reacting on the latest post by Pant, India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted fiery emojis, while former India bowler Sreesanth wrote, “Love u brother…keep believing."

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, wrote, “Spidey is back! More power to you."

Pant attended the Capitals' match against Gujarat Titans last month and was also present during the side's training session preceding the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pant met with a car crash on December 30 last year when he was travelling to his hometown and his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Initially he was treated at a nearby hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Dehradun. Post this, he was airlifted to Mumbai in January where he was further treated at the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital.

Following his injury, Pant is set to miss a majority of Indian cricket action this year including ODI World Cup , scheduled to be played in October-November in India.