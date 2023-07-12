Watch: Rishi Sunak, Anthony Albanese engage in Ashes banter at NATO summit, UK PM reminds, ‘two more to go…’2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:59 AM IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak criticised the stumping incident involving Bairstow as against the spirit of the game. He engaged in friendly banter with Australian PM Albanese during the NATO summit, referencing the ongoing Ashes series.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian PM Anthony Albanese engaged in a good-natured banter revolving around the Ashes series when the duo met during the NATO summit in Lithuania
Meanwhile, Sunak said, little reminder of last weekend... two more to go.
The incident at Lord's, involving Bairstow's stumping by Carey, caused uproar. Sunak criticised it as against the spirit of the game.
He "simply wouldn't want to win a game in the manner Australia did," reported Reuters quoting UK PM Rishi Sunak as saying in BBC report. Sunak further said he completely agree with Ben Stokes, who said that the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow was against the “spirit of cricket."
Later, Albanese took to Twitter to say, I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two Ashes matches against England. He also advised Sunak to stay out of the crease.
Despite historical tensions surrounding the Ashes rivalry, the encounter was described as amicable by a government source quoted in the UK's Daily Mail..
The ongoing Ashes series has been marked by tensions and historical controversies, notably the 2018 'sandpaper gate' scandal involving Australian players Steve Smith and David Warner. English fans have consistently booed Smith and Warner, referring to their involvement in the scandal. Chants mocking Smith, such as "We saw you cry on the telly," have been heard throughout the series.