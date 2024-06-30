Watch | Rohit Sharma eats grass from Barbados pitch after India clinch T20 World Cup trophy
Rohit Sharma guided India to T20 World Cup victory after 17 years, celebrating emotionally with the team. His grass-eating act mirrored Djokovic's tradition, while he also announced his retirement from T20 cricket, expressing his emotional journey and long-awaited title win.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma led the Men in Blue to their first T20 World Cup trophy in 17 years on Saturday. Soon after the win, the mood in the Indian camp turned emotional as the players celebrated victory at the marquee event after narrow defeats in the World Cup and ODI finals in less than a year's time.