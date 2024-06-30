Indian skipper Rohit Sharma led the Men in Blue to their first T20 World Cup trophy in 17 years on Saturday. Soon after the win, the mood in the Indian camp turned emotional as the players celebrated victory at the marquee event after narrow defeats in the World Cup and ODI finals in less than a year's time.

Rohit looked particularly emotional as he clapped his hands and lay flat on the ground to take in the glorious victory. The Indian captain was also seen crying and sharing some emotional moments with the rest of the Indian team, including Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

However, one moment that has caught everyone's attention is Rohit eating grass from the Barbados pitch. While Rohit hasn't spoken about the incident, the act of eating Barbados grass could be an attempt by the Indian captain to take a piece of the World Cup-winning pitch with him. The video was posted by the official ICC handle on Instagram and has received over 17 lakh likes on Instagram.

Notably, the celebration mirrored that of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, who has eaten grass from the court after every Wimbeldon title win since 2014. Notably, Rohit also tried (and failed) to mirror Lionel Messi's trophy lifting celebration at Saturday's presentation ceremony.

Rohit Sharma retires from T20 cricket:

In a surprising move on Saturday, Rohit also announced that he has played his last T20 international match for India. Speaking at the post-match interaction with the press, Rohit said, “This was my last (T20) game as well… No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup."

"I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line." the Indian skipper added.

