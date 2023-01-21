Watch: Rohit Sharma forgets team's decision after winning toss during India vs NZ, leaving all in splits1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 05:56 PM IST
Rohit Sharma has a brain- fade moment after winning toss forgetting what the team had decided
Cricket as sport is not just about athletics, sportsmanship, nail biting chases or death-over anxieties but also some light moments that make the fans of the sport love the game even more. The toss in the India vs New Zealand ODI on Saturday was one such moment when the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma blanked out for a moment.
