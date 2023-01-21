Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Watch: Rohit Sharma forgets team's decision after winning toss during India vs NZ, leaving all in splits
Back

Cricket as sport is not just about athletics, sportsmanship, nail biting chases or death-over anxieties but also some light moments that make the fans of the sport love the game even more. The toss in the India vs New Zealand ODI on Saturday was one such moment when the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma blanked out for a moment.

Before going for the toss, captains do discuss their options with the team management, including whether to bowl first or bat first. Although India's captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged having "plenty of discussions" about it, he ended up having an epic brain-fade when he won the toss and chose to bowl instead of bat, leaving the captain of New Zealand, Tom Latham, and the match official, Javagal Srinath laughing.

The coin was tossed by Rohit. to which Latham "Heads". The Indian team won the toss. Rohit, however, was seen I nconsolably scratching his head, he eventually hesitantly, said, "we will bowl first," as Latham and Srinath couldn't stop laughing.

When Ravi Shastri asked him on the brain fade moment, he said "I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we'll bowl first."

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout