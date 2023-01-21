Cricket as sport is not just about athletics, sportsmanship, nail biting chases or death-over anxieties but also some light moments that make the fans of the sport love the game even more. The toss in the India vs New Zealand ODI on Saturday was one such moment when the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma blanked out for a moment.

Before going for the toss, captains do discuss their options with the team management, including whether to bowl first or bat first. Although India's captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged having "plenty of discussions" about it, he ended up having an epic brain-fade when he won the toss and chose to bowl instead of bat, leaving the captain of New Zealand, Tom Latham, and the match official, Javagal Srinath laughing.

The coin was tossed by Rohit. to which Latham "Heads". The Indian team won the toss. Rohit, however, was seen I nconsolably scratching his head, he eventually hesitantly, said, "we will bowl first," as Latham and Srinath couldn't stop laughing.

When Ravi Shastri asked him on the brain fade moment, he said "I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we'll bowl first."