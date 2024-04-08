Watch: Rohit Sharma hugs Hardik Pandya after MI secure first win in IPL 2024
MI vs DC IPL 2024: The last time Mumbai Indians played at the Wankhede Stadium, Hardik Pandya was booed by his home crowd. Fans have been unhappy with Rohit Sharma's captaincy change. On April 7, they witnessed Rohit and Hardik hug each other after their win against DC.
MI vs DC IPL 2024: The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium was significant. It was MI's first win in IPL 2024. With the first points on the board, Mumbai jumped up the points table and secured the 8th position. Following the win, the Mumbai fans saw a heartwarming moment as Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya hugged each other after the match.