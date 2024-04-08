MI vs DC IPL 2024: The last time Mumbai Indians played at the Wankhede Stadium, Hardik Pandya was booed by his home crowd. Fans have been unhappy with Rohit Sharma's captaincy change. On April 7, they witnessed Rohit and Hardik hug each other after their win against DC.

MI vs DC IPL 2024: The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium was significant. It was MI's first win in IPL 2024. With the first points on the board, Mumbai jumped up the points table and secured the 8th position. Following the win, the Mumbai fans saw a heartwarming moment as Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya hugged each other after the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fans have not been happy over Rohit losing his captaincy to Hardik, especially after back-to-back losses. During the previous game at Wankhede, the MI captain was booed by his home crowd. The situation got so out of hand that Sanjay Manjrekar, the one overseeing the toss of Mumbai’s match with Rajasthan Royals (RR), had to urge the crowd to “behave".

However, on April 7, fans saw Rohit and Hardik in a happy mood. After securing their first win in the IPL 2024, they hugged and patted each other’s back, dispelling speculation about a rift between the former and current MI captains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Media reports earlier suggested that Hardik Pandya had been given the cold shoulder by several players in the team, including seniors like Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit himself. After Mumbai’s first match (against Gujarat), Rohit was seen speaking animatedly with Hardik. Before this conversation, Pandya hugged him from behind, but Rohit did not reciprocate the gesture.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advice As Navjot Singh Sidhu pointed out earlier, “There is nothing that succeeds like success. If Mumbai Indians had won the last two games, everyone would have been silent."

Sidhu's comments came after Mumbai’s second loss against RR. His advice for Pandya was: “I think he should focus on the team combination." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai Indians did work on their team combinations and brought back West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd for their match against DC. His performance of 39 runs off just 10 balls proved crucial, particularly in the 20th over, where his aggressive batting, including two 4s and four 6s off Anrich Nortje, turned the tide of the match. Thanks to his 32 in the final over, MI secured a 29-run win against DC.

Shepherd had also scored 15 off 6 balls, with two 4s and one 6 in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 27, but he was dropped in the next match against RR on April 1.

However, his performance against DC highlighted his importance to the Mumbai Indians team in this IPL. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

