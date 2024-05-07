MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians (MI) former captain Rohit Sharma was caught teary-eyed in the MI dressing room after his early dismissal during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6.

The video of him getting teary-eyed has gone viral on social media. During yesterday's match, Sharma was dismissed at 4 off 5 balls. The former captain has not been able to make an impact in the past few IPL games. On May 3, during the KKR vs MI match, MI captain Hardik Pandya introduced Rohit Sharma as an 'Impact Player' during the team's batting, but he couldn't make much impact with his 11-run inning. During the MI vs LSG match on April 30, Sharma scored just 4 runs off 5 balls while during DC vs MI match on April 27, he secured 8 runs off 8 balls. On April 22, during the match against the Rajasthan Royals, the former skipper scored 6 runs off 5 balls.

Notable, it is also important to note that Sharma is all set to lead India's 15-member squad at the T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to kickstart on June 1 in the United States. After yesterday's game, it looks like his recent scores in the IPL matches have upset the former captain.

Commenting on the video, many said that he is playing the sympathy card while some hoped that he comes back stronger.

“Hopefully he changes his mindset and comes back stronger"

Some other wrote, “Now slowly it seems that whatever Mumbai Indians have done with Rohit Sharma is right....."

Another commented, “That is why Hardik should be our captain instead of him"

“Sympathy game start," another said.

“Another PR Stunt"

“Came up with another idea of crocodile tears," some other user commented.

“Sympathy mang raha hai"

People who came in support of him said, “It’s heartbreaking to see our captain like this, he needs a break as he has played non stop cricket. We are with you Rohit Sharma"

Some other wrote, “Y'all can criticise Rohit Sharma for his IPL form, But the same guy will play a Big role for India in this world cup. The Day Rohit fails in this year's wc , I will be the one who will criticise him !"

“You are trolling him today for his IPL performance but Ik his comeback will be stronger. This is just a small bad phase which will end soon. He will shut the mouth of haters in the coming days. The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do," another user added.

“Possibly he is practicing for something he need to do again after 45 days," one user added.

“We are in a world where people feel happy for someone else sadness. People want others to fail so that their personal ego gets satisfied and they can bring them down. I hope Rohit gain his form back," another added.

