India captain Rohit Sharma hasn't been in the best of form in Test cricket for some time now, and his poor form has continued in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. The veteran batsman's lack of runs has led to him being heavily criticised, with some going as far as to question whether he deserves a place in the Indian XI.

In the midst of all the chatter, a new video has emerged of Team India's net practice session in Melbourne where Rohit was outclassed by his teammate and part-time spinner Devdutt Padikkal. In the video, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter), Padikkal appears to bowl an off-spin delivery to the Indian captain which he completely misses and the ball hits his stumps.

Notably, Padikkal was part of the Indian team in the first Test match, but failed to impress with the bat and had to make way for Shubman Gill in the subsequent match. The training session could also hint at Gautam Gambhir's plans to get more bowling from India's batsmen.

Netizens react to viral Rohit Sharma video: One user while reacting to the practice session video wrote, “Oh my Gawwddd... he is done for here… so embarassing”

“He was selfless here. He didn’t want to discourage the youngster so he got out” wrote another user

“Padikkal can be made into an all rounder if he wishes and practices for it” Noted yet another user

Rohit Sharma's injury trouble: The Indian captain also suffered an injury during a net session in Melbourne and was later seen receiving treatment from the team physio. However, reports suggest that Rohit is in good shape and is likely to join the Indian team for the Boxing Day Test starting on December 26.