WATCH | Rohit Sharma 'saves' fan after US security staff pin Indian man over security breach during IND vs BAN match
India's Men in Blue secure a 60-run win against Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup warm-up match in New York, with Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya shining. A fan intrudes the field to meet Rohit Sharma, who pleads with police not to be harsh.
The Men in Blue had an excellent outing in their sole warm-up match against Bangladesh ahead of the start of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Riding on the batting prowess of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, India posted 182/5 in their 20 overs, which proved a little too much for their rivals as the Men in Blue cruised to an easy 60-run victory in New York.