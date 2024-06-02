India's Men in Blue secure a 60-run win against Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup warm-up match in New York, with Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya shining. A fan intrudes the field to meet Rohit Sharma, who pleads with police not to be harsh.

The Men in Blue had an excellent outing in their sole warm-up match against Bangladesh ahead of the start of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Riding on the batting prowess of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, India posted 182/5 in their 20 overs, which proved a little too much for their rivals as the Men in Blue cruised to an easy 60-run victory in New York. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, one incident that caught everyone's attention during the match was that of a fan who entered New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Saturday to meet India captain Rohit Sharma. In the video, which was shared on social media, the fan can be seen running up to Rohit Sharma and hugging him before being taken away by the police officers present at the venue. Interestingly, despite the intrusion, the Indian captain can be seen pleading with the officers not to be too harsh on the fan.

However, this is not the first time a fan has come onto the field to meet Rohit Sharma. In fact, Rohit has had surprise visitors on the ground to meet him on at least two occasions this year. First, during the Test series against England, a fan came to the ground in Hyderabad to touch Rohit's feet and a similar incident happened during the MI vs RR IPL 2024 match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking after the match, the Indian skipper reflected on his team's performance during the warm-up match. Rohit said, "Quite happy with how things went, got what we wanted with the game. Important to get used to the conditions. New venue, new ground and drop-in pitch. (On Rishabh Pant batting at 3) Just to give him an opportunity. We have not nailed the batting line-up yet, we wanted most guys to get a hit in the middle. (On Arshdeep Singh ) He has shown us he has the skills upfront and also the backend, he has a very good skill set. We have got a good 15 players here, just need to nail down the conditions and pick the best players,"

