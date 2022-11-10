Watch: Rohit Sharma seen teary-eyed after India knocked out of T20 World Cup

India's 168 was never enough on the Adelaide pitch, given the conditions and England had the upper hand since it won the toss and opted to field. India's top three struggled with KL Rahul again departing early. The biggest achievement of England bowlers was that they kept, India's star batsman Suryakumar Yadav silent, who was dismissed at just 14 runs. In the first 10 overs India was at just 62 runs and then Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya provided the required stability to the innings.

