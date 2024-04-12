MI vs RCB IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma teased Dinesh Karthik about the upcoming T20 World Cup, which would start on June 2. His words were caught on the stump mic.

MI vs RCB IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, by now, has championed his stump mic game. On April 11, as Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers were getting hammered by Dinesh Karthik, the ‘hitman’ teased the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter in his signature style. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DK was at his best, hitting the ball all around the park. He hit five 4s and four 6s to reach his 50 in 22 balls. During his innings, Rohit Sharma was fielding in the slip position.

Also Read: Virat Kohli gets trolled for asking Mumbai Indians fans to cheer for Hardik Pandya As Dinesh kept clearing the fence, Rohit Sharma came clapping towards him and said, “World Cup ke selection ke liye push karna hai isko, shabash! Dimaag me chal raha hai iske World Cup." (He’s pushing for World Cup selection. He has the World Cup selection in his mind). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ishan Kishan, who was keeping wickets, smiled as Rohit kept clapping for DK and teased him. While the RCB batter said nothing, Rohit kept laughing while returning to his fielding position.

Also Read: Virat Kohli opens up on Shubman Gill-Ishan Kishan bromance: 'Bahut funny hain, Sita aur Geeta…' The clip was shown on JioCinema when Rohit was batting for Mumbai. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra commented, “The captain himself was referring to the World Cup." Rohit Sharma has already been declared the captain of India’s T20 World Cup squad, while Hardik Pandya will be his deputy.

Using IPL 2024 to impress selectors Indian players are using IPL 2024 as a platform to grab selectors’ attention as the T20 World Cup starts on June 2. India will play their first game against Ireland on June 5. The match will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which is being constructed on Long Island in the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ishan Kishan was also asked about his plans of impressing selectors through his IPL performances. The media asked the Mumbai batter this question in the post-match press conference after his 34-ball 69 helped his team beat RCB by 7 wickets.

