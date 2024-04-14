MI vs CSK IPL 2024: Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma turned a bus driver ahead of the match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 14.

MI vs CSK IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma delighted fans by temporarily taking on the role of a bus driver for his team, Mumbai Indians (MI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This playful act occurred as the team returned from their practice session at the Wankhede Stadium. MI will take on their archrivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2024 encounter on April 14.

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: MI vs CSK; who’ll win Mumbai vs Chennai clash on April 14? As Mumbai Indians headed back to their hotel before the IPL encounter, Rohit decided to steer the team bus himself. Fans gathered outside were thrilled, capturing this unusual moment on their phones as cheers filled the air. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His teammates also couldn't help but enjoy the scene. They took pictures of Rohit in his new, temporary role.

Rohit, who normally travels in his own vehicle when in Mumbai, was earlier seen arriving at the stadium in his Range Rover. His car has a special number plate, 0264. It indicates his record-breaking score of 264 runs in a one-day international match.

Watch: Rohit Sharma teases Dinesh Karthik during MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match, caught on stump mic It remains the highest by any batter in the history of the format. Rohit did it against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in 2014. The “Hitman" scored 33 boundaries and nine over-boundaries in that match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens react Netizens reacted as a video of Rohit’s heroics was shared on social media. Most of the reactions were humorous in nature. Some of those took a dig at Hardik Pandya’s captaincy.

“Rohit to pandya:- Team kaise chalate hai main dikhata hoon (let me show you how to run a team)." wrote one user. “He is not only cute he is so big entertainer and very very cute," wrote another.

Also Read: Will Rohit Sharma reclaim MI captaincy from Hardik Pandya? Michael Vaughan says… “He is enjoying last year in team," reacted one user. “He is on captain seat," came from another. “Aaj bus tera bhai chalayega (Your brother will drive the bus today)," wrote one user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Trophy to ati rahti he lekin kabhi enjoy rukni nhi chahiye (Trophies will keep coming but one should never stop enjoying themselves)," wrote another.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!