Top Indian players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj were seen interacting with their Pakistani counterparts ahead of the all-important Asia Cup clash on Saturday.

In the video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Indian batter Virat Kohli could be seen interacting with pacer Haris Rauf. Notably, Kohli batting prowess against Rauf at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the 2022 T20 World Cup had helped the Men in Blue seal the match by 4 wickets against the arch-rivals.

However, in the video shared by PCB, the two players could be seen warmly greeting each other with Kohli inquiring Rauf about his fitness and the duo smiling at each other throughout the interaction. Later on, Kohli was also seen interacting with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Later in the video, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma could be interacting with his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq after the practice session. Mohammed Siraj was also seen interacting with Haris Rauf during the practice session at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium ahead of the much-anticipated encounter.

Pakistan's side finalized ahead of clash with India:

Pakistan announced on Friday that they will play with the same XI that they fielded against Nepal on 30 August. The Babar Azam-led side will field a combination of three pacers and two all-rounders against India on Saturday.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

Selection woes for India:

Meanwhile, India still have some tough decisions to make ahead of the crucial clash as they will be fielding a fully-fit side for the first time in months following the comebacks of pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer.

However, the unavailability of wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has meant that young opener Ishan Kishan could find a place in the Indian XI, but the final batting order is yet to be decided.

The Indian side will also have to decide between Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel as to which all-rounder will bat at number 8.