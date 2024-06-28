WATCH | Rohit Sharma wipes off tears after India thrash England by 68 runs to secure T20 World Cup final berth
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen wiping off tears after his side avenged the loss of 2022 T20 WC semi-final on Thursday and found a berth in the finals of this year's T20 World Cup.
India captain Rohit Sharma was seen wiping away tears in many videos circulating on social media as the Men in Blue beat Jos Buttler's England by 68 runs in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday. Notably, in the last T20 World Cup semi-final between these two teams in 2022, England defeated the Rohit Sharma-led side by 10 wickets in Adelaide.