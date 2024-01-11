WATCH | Ronaldo doesn't know Virat Kohli, says ‘he is not very popular in here’

Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo was asked by YouTuber Speed if he knew veteran Indian batsman and former captain Virat Kohli, to which the footballer replied 'no'. Ronaldo then asked who Virat Kohli was and if he was a player, adding that Kohli wasn't very popular.

Also Read | IND vs AFG T20I series: Virat Kohli to miss first match due to personal reasons, confirms Rahul Dravid Ronaldo's reaction shocked the YouTuber, who quickly turned to his phone to show Ronaldo Kohli's picture, noting that Kohli was the best cricketer, even better than Babar Azam. However, when shown the picture, Ronaldo said he had seen Virat, narrowly missing out on a major controversy. Here's how the interview of Ronaldo went: YouTuber "Do you know Virat Kohli?" Speed asked. Ronaldo: "Who?" Speed: “Virat Kohli, from India." Ronaldo: “No." Speed: "You don't know Virat Kohli!" Ronaldo: “What is he? A player?" Speed: “He is a cricket player." Ronaldo: "He is not very popular in here." Speed: “Yeah, yeah. he is like the best. You have never seen this dude?" (pointing to Kohli's photo) Ronaldo: “Yeah Yeah"

In other news, Virat Kohli will next be seen playing in the Indian jersey against Afghanistan. The veteran batter along with skipper Rohit Sharma made a comeback in the Indian T20 lineup after a gap of nearly two years, with the last T20 game being played by both the batters being in the T20 World Cup 2022. However, Kohli will not be seen in the first T20 match against Afghanistan owing to a ‘personal reason’, India coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed.

The selection of Virat and Rohit for India's T20 squad against Afghanistan is being seen as an indication that the veteran top order duo will be a staple in the Indian side for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be held in US and West Indies in June.

