Ahead of the nail-biting contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former India coach and World Cup-winning team member Ravi Shastri were seen trying their hands at baseball on Sunday. Tendulkar showed that he is equally adept in baseball too, showcasing some stunning shots in front of a crowd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian legend arrived in the city yesterday to watch a highly anticipated clash between the arch-rivals on Sunday. Team India has already opened its account with a win over Ireland, while Pakistan lost to the US.

Taking to Instagram, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video in which Tendulkar can be seen on the strike with a black baseball bat in hand while Ravi Shastri, with a ball and a glove in the other hand, is ready to throw balls to him.

"India legend @sachintendulkar channelling @mlb and @yankees vibes at the #T20WorldCup fan park in New York with another cricket icon @ravishastriofficial," ICC captioned the post.

Shastri can also be heard making comments about this contest. "Get ready, it's coming at the rate of knots now!," Shastri said before he started throwing to Sachin, who is the leading run-scorer in cricket history. The right-hand striker hit both the balls he faced firmly before calling, 'Let's wrap. It's out of the park. It's all over, it's game over."

Meanwhile, Tendulkar wished both the teams luck.

Speaking to ICC, Tendulkar said, "India vs Pakistan has always been a big match, exhilarating. My first World Cup experience against Pakistan was way back in 1992 in Australia and from there all of the number of matches that we’ve played against each other, they’ve all been exciting super exciting. I know both teams are well prepared to go out and give their best. When it comes to sharing, the best of luck that I have is a little more towards India."

It's the first time ever that a part of any World Cup is being held in the US to promote Cricket across the globe. It's also the only occasion when a total of 20 teams, the highest in any World Cup, are participating in the marquee event.

